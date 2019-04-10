Image Credit:

An ecstatic SJ Suryah couldn’t contain his joy of working with Amitabh Bachchan.

The Tamil director-actor who is making his Bollywood debut tweeted, ‘My Hindi debut with the evergreen superstar, the legend Bachchan saab [sir]]; enjoying every moment of his energy on the shoot. Ye hi hai blessing [This is a blessing].”

The Tamil-Hindi bilingual is titled ‘Uyarntha Manithan’ in Tamil and ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ in Hindi. Ramya Krishnan is also part of the cast.

This marks Bachchan’s Tamil cinema debut.