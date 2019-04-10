An ecstatic SJ Suryah couldn’t contain his joy of working with Amitabh Bachchan.
The Tamil director-actor who is making his Bollywood debut tweeted, ‘My Hindi debut with the evergreen superstar, the legend Bachchan saab [sir]]; enjoying every moment of his energy on the shoot. Ye hi hai blessing [This is a blessing].”
The Tamil-Hindi bilingual is titled ‘Uyarntha Manithan’ in Tamil and ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ in Hindi. Ramya Krishnan is also part of the cast.
This marks Bachchan’s Tamil cinema debut.
T Tamilvanan is directing this film produced by T-Series and Purple Bull Production.