Audiences are raving about Malayalam actor Vinayakan’s performance in ‘Thottappan’ and that of newcomer Priyamvada Krishnan.

Based on Malayalam writer Francis Norona’s short story, ‘Thottappan’ (Godfather) is the sophomore directorial of Shanavas K Bavakutty of ‘Kismath’ fame.

The story is pivoted around Itthaq, who is godfather to his friend Jonappan’s daughter Sarah. When Jonappan goes missing under mysterious circumstances, Itthaq steps in as Sarah’s guardian.

“While the main story explores the relationship of Itthaq and Sarah, it also has a romantic track running parallel,” said Bavakutty.

Vinayakan plays Itthaq and Priyamvada Krishnan is Sarah.

“Sarah is not a conventional teenager because of her life circumstances. She is bold,” Krishnan, a college student, said.

This Thrissur native always dreamt of becoming an actor, so when auditions were announced, she took the plunge. Though she had read Norona’s short story earlier, it was only after several readings and discussions with her director that she understood Sarah well. She also participated in a training workshop conducted by the director and team to guide her on the nuances of her role. Learning to row a boat was a new experience for the city-bred girl.

Sharing screen space with Vinayakan, Krishnan picked up tips on acting. “He comes to the set like his character and lived like Thottappan,” she said.

Under a patient director who was encouraging at every step, Krishnan’s debut has not gone unnoticed.