South Indian actress posted a video of her ticking off the activity from her bucket list

Mamta Mohandas in Ras Al Khaimah Image Credit: Instagram.com/mamtamohan/

South Indian actress Mamta Mohandas has always wanted to fly and she struck that dream off her bucket list by swooping down the world’s largest zip line atop the Jebal Jais mountains in Ras Al Khaimah.

The actress, who was in the UAE recently to film director Lal Jose’s ‘Meow’, posted a video of her embarking on this adrenaline-charged adventure.

“I have always dreamt of being able to fly. Becoming a commercial pilot being my first ever innocent childhood dream, I can say that this is the closest I have come to fulfilling it... Nothing matches the feeling of being your own pilot and I love to be the pilot of my own life,” posted Mohandas on February 20 on her Facebook account.

In the video, Mohandas — a cancer survivor who shuttles between Los Angeles and Kerala — is seen gliding down the mountains after chatting with her instructor.

“When I told my dad that I was doing this, he said: ‘venda’ [no in Malayalam]. But I told him I will get somebody to babysit me,” said Mohandas in the video, with a laugh, while introducing her instructor.

In the video, the instructor appeases her dad by saying Mamta was safe on their watch.

The video then cuts to the ‘Anwar’ star zipping down the rugged mountains at 120kph, taking in the scenery around her.

The 2,800-metre long tourist attraction was launched by the RAK Tourism Development Authority and is increasingly popular among UAE residents and visitors.

Mohandas, who was raised in Bahrain, is no stranger to the UAE and visits Dubai frequently for her work.