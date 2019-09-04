Mammootty, Malayalam award-winning actor during an interview to promote his new thriller Street Lights at the Dubai Mall, Dubai. Photo: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News Image Credit:

Dubai: Love Mammootty with all your blood and soul, but don’t how to express your adoration towards the matinee idol? Be ready to part with the former.

His fan association in the UAE has come up with an unusual way to celebrate Mammootty’s birthday on September 7.

The UAE-based Mammootty fan association, called Mammootty Fans International — UAE chapter — will launch a blood donation drive on September 5 in Al Ghusais. The blood that they collect to help the needy would serve as their gift to their favourite actor.

“We have been doing this for the last five years and it’s our sixth year of blood donation during his birthday month. We have the support of Malayalam’s greatest actor Mammootty and the Sharjah Blood bank. He has always been supportive of such noble campaigns,” said Safeed Mohammad to Gulf News.

The blood donation campaign will be held at the lulu hyper market from 4pm to 10pm. The donors must come with their Emirates ID proof.

In a career spanning three decades, the India National Award-winning actor Mammootty has featured in more than 350 films and turns 68 on September 7.

The age-defying actor who has constantly reinvented himself in films such as Munariyuppu, in which he played a lethal serial killer, and a sharp sleuth in CBI Diaries series, continues to remain a formidable force in Malayalam cinema.