Actor will be probed by a special team set up to investigate new developments

Actor Dileep being produced in court in connection with the actor assault case Image Credit: PTI

The Kerala state government will set up a special team to investigate the latest developments in the sexual harassment case involving actor Dileep.

A few days earlier, director Balachandra Kumar, who claimed to be Dileep’s friend, made a volley of allegations including spotting the actor with prime accused Pulsar Suni and watching the tapes of the sexual assault.

In February 2017, a popular female actress was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving vehicle. It’s believed that the attack was filmed and was orchestrated by Dileep who allegedly paid off Pulsar Suni to carry out the attack as a personal vendetta.

Dileep

According to a report in newspaper Mathrubhumi, Crime Branch chief S Sreejith will head the team and they will probing into the new allegations made by Kumar. Kumar is now a crucial witness in the case that has seen many witnesses go hostile. He also claims that he has evidence to prove that Dileep saw the visuals captured by Suni when he was out on bail. The court in Kochi, where the case is being tried, has also agreed to record the statements of Kumar.

Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, was arrested in July 2017 and released two months later on bail.

According to reports, several incriminating audio clips against Dileep have also surfaced in the last two weeks.

On December 5, the state government moved the Supreme Court seeking an extension of the trial for another six months after film director’s revelations against actor Dileep. A fresh plea has also been filed to question the The survivor also wrote a letter to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking speedy justice and examination of new evidence.