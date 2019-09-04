The multi-starrer will adapt parts of the Hindu epic, ‘Mahabharata’

Image Credit:

The epic war between the Pandavas and Kauravas, characters from the Hindu epic ‘Mahabharata’, is brought alive on-screen in the Kannada film, ‘Munirathna Kurukshetra’, directed by Naganna.

The story is written by JK Bharavi and the dialogues by Mohan. A galaxy of stars make up the cast — Darshan, Arjun, Ambareesh, Sneha, V Ravichandran, Nikhil Kumar, Ravishankar, Sonu Sood, P Ravi Shankar, Haripriya, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, Meghana Raj, Pragya Jaiswal and Remya Nambeesan.

Shot at the magnificent sets of Hyderabad and with resplendent costumes, ‘Kurukshetra’ promises an extravagant spectacle as it delves into the story of India’s well-known mythological epic.

V. Harikrishna is the music composer. Jay Vincent has handled the camera.