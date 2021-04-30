Director KV Anand Image Credit: Twitter/Prithviraj

South Indian director and cinematographer KV Anand, whose credits include blockbusters such as ‘Ayan’, ‘Ko’, and ‘Kaappaan’, died on April 30 after a heart attack. He was 54.

According to reports, he developed a chest pain and drove himself to a hospital at 3am, but succumbed to a heart attack.

KV Anand was one of the few directors who had a pulse on what commercial entertainers were all about. His films were an engaging mix of action, drama and worthy causes. He has worked with all major actors in South India including Suriya, Prithviraj, Mohanlal, and Ranjinikath.

Actors including Allu Arjun, Mohanlal and Prithviraj took to their social media accounts to express their sadness.

“Just woke up to this sad news that Dir KV Anand guru is no more. Wonderful cameraman, a brilliant director, and very nice gentleman. Sir, you always be remembered and missed. Condolences to the near and dear ones,” tweeted Allu Arjun.

South Indian actor Prithviraj also tweeted that he owed his career to director KV Anand.

Director KV Anand began his career as a photo journalist and then branched into making successful South Indian films, mainly in Tamil cinema. He has won several awards including the National Award for Best Cinematography. He has worked in Malayalam films such as Mohanlal and Shobhana's romance 'Thenamavin Kombath' with director Priyadarshan and 'Kadhal Desam' starring Abbas. Though he began his career in films with cinematography, his first film as a director was 'Kana Kandaen'. But his career's first blockbuster as a director arrived after the release of his second film 'Ayan' in 2009. It was one of the highest grossers of that year. He has also worked with actor Vijay Sethupathi in 'Kavan' as its director.