Image Credit:

It has been 10 years since Karthik and Jessie — the lovers of the hit Tamil romance ‘Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaayaa’ — parted ways.

Director Gautham Menon, who made the film in 2010, teased fans with his new short film — ‘Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn.’

A lot of water has flown under the bridge since 2010.

The short film opens with Karthik (Simbu) going through a writer’s block. Frustrated with himself, he then notices his mobile phone on the window sill. He picks it up and who do you think he calls? Jessie — his ex (Trisha).

Karthik is aware from a Facebook post that Jessie has come down from New York and was in Kerala with her family.

Probably out of courtesy, he asks about her husband referring to him as ‘Unn aalu’ (your man). But he cuts Jessie short when she goes on to talk about her husband and his social activities with — “I need you. No one else can fix me.”

Karthik laments the current situation of uncertainty and his inability to write. “I want to be in your arms, I want to touch you; I want you as a man,” he continues.

Revealing more would be a spoiler.

Trisha lends grace to her Jessie. You can feel her discomfort with Karthik’s needs, yet Jessie handles her former lover in a dignified way and most beautifully. Kindling curiosity, Menon reveals a bit about her husband Roy, whom she is in love with. Jessie has moved on in life. Roy seems to be someone who is secure, mature and practical.

The short has been appreciated and trolled but one thing is clear — ‘Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaayaa’ part two is in the works.

“The scripting is going well,” said Menon. “Shooting will happen next year. The casting of Roy and new characters has not been decided.”

Has he met someone like Roy?

“I have actually met too many Roys — they are all dignified and nice. They hold their own,” he said.

The short film was made during lockdown. Menon remotely guided Simbu and Trisha, who shot their scenes inside their houses. Filming the short was tedious.

“It wasn’t easy, though both Trisha and Simbu were hoping that I shoot it in person.”

AR Rahman’s score blends seamlessly into the narrative.