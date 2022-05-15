If you are counting down the days for Yash to return as Rocky in the third instalment of ‘KGF’, then you may have a long wait ahead of you.
The makers of the blockbuster franchise have shared an important update about the shoot for the third instalment in the series and it isn’t good news for fans.
Earlier, producer Vijay Kiragandur had stated that ‘KGF 3’ will go on floors this October, and they are planning for a 2024 release.
However, the executive producer of the franchise has now given his own update on chapter 3.
Karthik Gowda, executive producer of Homebale Films has debunked all speculations, to say: G“The news doing the rounds are all speculation. With a lot of exciting projects ahead of us, we @hombalefilms will not be starting #KGF3 anytime soon. We will let you know with a bang when we start the work towards it.”
‘KGF Chapter 2’, which has been helmed by Prashanth Neel and still playing in UAE cinemas, has gone on to break records in Kannada and the Hindi versions, going on to become one of the biggest hits of all time in India.
The second instalment ended with a promise of a third chapter that involved the CIA in a post-credits scene. Needless to say, Yash fans were enthused to learn their Rocking Star was returning for a new instalment.