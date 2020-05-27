Kurup1-1590562522332
Dulquer Salmaan looks uber cool in the poster of his next Malayalam film, ‘Kurup’. This big-budget film is inspired by the life of Sukumara Kurup, known as India’s longest wanted fugitive.

Srinath Rajendran, who directed Salmaan’s debut film ‘Second Show’, has helmed ‘Kurup.’

Bollywood actress Shobhitha Dhulipala is paired opposite Salmaan. The supporting cast includes Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne and Shine Tom Chacko.

Salmaan has produced the film under his banner Wayfarer Films along with M Star Entertainment.

