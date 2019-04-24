Scriptwriter duo Bibin George and Vishnu Unnikrishnan are ready with an entertainer

Image Credit: Supplied

Malayalam screenwriters Bibin George and Vishnu Unnikrishnan and childhood friends bring Dulquer Salmaan back to Malayalam cinema in a rustic role.

Salmaan plays Lallu, a painter who hangs out with his friends, an older Pachikuttan (played by Salim Kumar) and Vicky (Soubin Shahir), a company not approved by his lawyer father (Renji Panicker).

The story is set in the village of Kadamakuddi, where George and Unnikrishnan had camped for a month to write their script. Samyuktha Menon plays Lallu’s childhood friend.

“She has been in love with Lallu from the age of five,” said Unnikrishnan who won hearts with his lead role in ‘Kattapanayile Hrithik Roshan’.

This is the third script he and George have written jointly. Their debut work was ‘Amar Akbar Antony’, directed by Nadir Shah.

‘Oru Yamandan Premakadha’ is directed by BC Naufal, who is known for his television shows such as ‘Rasika Raja No 1’ and ‘Deal or No Deal’.

Nadir Shah has composed music. P Sukumar is the cinematographer.