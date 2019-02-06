Scheduled for release in India on Valentine’s Day, Tamil film ‘Dev’ brings together Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh, who were last seen in critically acclaimed 2017 film ‘Theeran Adhikaaram Ondru’.
“Dev is a love story but isn’t about romance,” said Karthi in Chennai on February 4. “It is also about loving friends as well as family and loving every moment of life.”
Karthi plays the titular character who falls in love with Meghna, played by Singh, a career-oriented woman.
‘Dev’ is produced by S Lakshman, Karthi’s childhood buddy, and directed by debutant Rajath Ravishanker,