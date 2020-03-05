The actor was scheduled to interact with the local press followed by a fan interaction

Tovino Thomas (File photo) Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Malayalam actor and heartthrob Tovino Thomas, who was scheduled to promote his new thriller ‘Forensic’ in Dubai on March 7, has cancelled his UAE press junket due to coronavirus concerns.

The actor was scheduled to interact with the local press followed by a fan interaction on Saturday along with the film’s co-director Akhil Paul.

“The decision was taken keeping in mind the public health interest, owing to the coronavirus scare,” said the local distributors Golden Cinemas in a statement.

Tovino’s cancellation adds to the numerous events like Art Dubai and culinary festival Taste Of Dubai that have been scrapped in the wake of Coronovirus outbreak.

Forensic, also starring Mamta Mohandas, is out in the UAE cinemas right now and chronicles the hunt of a serial killer who targets children. Thomas, who is known for his blockbusters including Theevandi and Mayanadhi, plays a forensic expert.