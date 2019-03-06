Image Credit:

Tamil director R Kannan looks no further than life around him for inspiration to write stories. ‘Boomerang’, his upcoming seventh film, was triggered from a news report about a village in Tamil Nadu, that was transformed solely by the efforts of its young villagers.

“Without waiting for the government to take steps to solve issues in the village, a group of youngsters invested their money and transformed the village,” said Kannan.

‘Boomerang’ features Atharvaa Murali in the lead. He plays Shakti, an engineering graduate, who after working in an IT company for some months gets the pink slip.

Returning to his village in Pudokottai, Shakti with his two friends, played by RJ Balaji and Induja, work on projects that will improve the living conditions in their village.

‘Boomerang’ is about their journey and the hurdles they encounter, said Kannan, who believes that films hold up a mirror to society.

His story also talks about the interlinking of rivers to combat water scarcity.

Murali sports three different looks. Besides an engineer, Shakti is a footballer too. The third look is under wraps for which he tonsured his head and went through prosthetic make-up done by Bollywood’s Preeti M Sheel, an Indian National Award winner.

Megha Akash plays Shakti’s love interest, she is an aspiring film director.

Kannan’s every day challenge during filming was managing a team of around 1,000 actors.

“We took in local villagers to make the scenes real,” he said.

The supporting cast includes comedian Satish, Suhasini Maniratnam and Upen Patel.

Keeping in tune with its title, ‘Boomerang’s’ story speaks about karma. “How what we throw will always come back to us, be it a good deed or a bad one,” said Kannan, who besides writing and directing ‘Boomerang’ has produced it under his banner, Masala Pix.

Music director Redhan, of Telugu film ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame, has composed music. Selva is the cinematographer.