Bollywood actress and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen opposite Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar in his next movie that’s tentatively titled 'AK 62'.
The Tamil TV news channel Sun News reported that Bachchan liked the story and her character and has agreed to act in the movie that’s being directed by Vignesh Shivan, who’s earlier given hits like 'Thaana Serntha Kootam' starring Suriya and Keerthy Suresh and the Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara-starrer 'Naanum Rowdy Thaan'.
Ajith Kumar, meanwhile, is basking in the success of 'Thunivu', a thriller drama released ahead of the key Pongal weekend. This film is running to packed houses and has been declared a box office hit.
Lyca Productions, the producers of AK 62, are reportedly planning to announce an update soon. This movie will also mark the second collaboration between Shivan, who’s married to actress Nayanthara, and Lyca.
Netflix announced on January 16 that it has acquired the streaming rights for the movie.
Earlier buzz surrounding AK 62 had it that Aravind Swamy, best known for 'Roja', 'Bombay' 'Thani Oruvan' has been signed up to play a key role in the movie, possibly as the antagonist. Tamil actor Santhanam, best known for his comic roles who recently transitioned to playing the lead, is also a part of this movie.
Leading news outlets also reported that Trisha Krishnan would be one of the two heroines in AK 62. If so, that would mark the return of this successful online pair, after 'Mankatha', 'Kireedam', 'Ji' and 'Ennai Arinthaal’. Trisha and Bachchan were last seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan-1, which had a successful run at the box office late last year.