Award-winning South African comedian Riaad Moosa is gearing up to give Dubai audiences a special double feature show on October 1 at The Theatre, Mall of Emirates.
The star, who is of Indian and Malay descent, returns to the city for a live stand-up comedy show and a special ‘Comedian’s Cut’ screening of his hit film, ‘New Material’.
“I’ve been cooped up doing virtual shows for two years and I’m thrilled to be able to perform to real people instead of emojis on my screen and to hear some real laughter instead of LOLs in the comment section. I’m excited to be back on the big stage and to finally show my film to my Dubai fans,” said Moosa in a statement.
Not only is Moosa a comedian, actor, writer and presenter, he also happens to be a qualified medical doctor too. In his comedy, he touches upon his life as a 40-something father, husband and comedian with personal stories of his experiences.
His latest movie ‘New Material’ is the sequel to his 2012 flick ‘Material’, which was about a dutiful young Muslim man who moonlights as a stand-up comedian.
On of Moosa’s biggest roles was in 2013 movie ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom’, where he played anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada.
Don’t miss it!
‘Riaad Moosa — New Material Live’ will be held on October 1 at 8pm, at The Theatre, Mall of Emirates. Tickets are available online and start from Dh150.