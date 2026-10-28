The happy news lands awkwardly beside a fresh legal headache. In August 2026, a man in his 30s filed a complaint accusing Seungri of aggravated assault after a quarrel at a Gangnam restaurant. Seungri has acknowledged he had a liquor bottle in his hand during the argument but denies swinging it or threatening the man, and says the two left on friendly terms. Police have not yet questioned him, and no charges have been brought. Renewed coverage of that case is what first drew attention to his personal life and set off questions about his relationship.