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Seungri confirms marriage and baby boy years after Burning Sun scandal, denies marrying due to pregnancy

The star said that it was a 'private matter' and wasn't considering a wedding ceremony

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Seungri confirms marriage and baby boy years after Burning Sun scandal, denies marrying due to pregnancy

Seven years after he walked away from music in disgrace, Seungri is preparing for a very different role: father. The 2006 BIGBANG debutant, born Lee Seung Hyun, has confirmed that he and his non-celebrity partner are legally married and expecting a son in January 2027. He also pushed back on the assumption that the pregnancy came first and the marriage followed.

Marriage first, he insists

Word of the baby surfaced on October 27, when Korean outlets reported that the former idol’s girlfriend, a woman in her 20s outside the entertainment industry, was due early next year. The timing quickly fuelled gossip that the couple had wed because of the pregnancy.

Seungri responded a day later in an interview with Ilgan Sports. He said he felt uneasy discussing his personal life at all, but wanted the record set straight. "Since it is a private matter, I feel burdened to discuss details," he said. "My wife and I are, of course, legally married, and the claims that we married due to pregnancy is false. At present, I am not considering a wedding ceremony.”

Building a low-key life in Gangnam

The couple has reportedly settled in Seoul’s Gangnam district and is preparing for the baby’s arrival. Seungri asked the public to leave his wife alone, noting she never chose a life in the spotlight, and to hold back on speculating about their relationship.

He described family life as a turning point. Becoming a husband and soon a father has deepened his sense of responsibility, he said, and he is still reckoning with the pain and disappointment his past conduct caused others.

An unresolved complaint in the background

The happy news lands awkwardly beside a fresh legal headache. In August 2026, a man in his 30s filed a complaint accusing Seungri of aggravated assault after a quarrel at a Gangnam restaurant. Seungri has acknowledged he had a liquor bottle in his hand during the argument but denies swinging it or threatening the man, and says the two left on friendly terms. Police have not yet questioned him, and no charges have been brought. Renewed coverage of that case is what first drew attention to his personal life and set off questions about his relationship.

How the fall happened

Seungri was one of the most recognisable faces of BIGBANG until 2019, when a controversy at a Seoul nightclub tied to him spiralled into the sprawling Burning Sun investigation. It covered allegations involving sex crimes, drugs and ties to police. He quit the group and the industry that year.

The courts ultimately found him guilty on nine counts, among them procuring and paying for prostitution, habitual gambling, embezzlement and instigating aggravated assault. A military court first handed him three years, which an appeals court cut to 18 months. The Supreme Court upheld that reduced term in May 2022, and he walked free in February 2023 after completing it.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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