Manila: It’s her advocacy, presence, beauty and her witty answer to the make-or-break question at the Miss Philippines (Binibining Pilipinas) pageant that got her the crown on Sunday.

Now, Gazini Christiana Jordi Ganados, 23, a Filipino-Palestinian, is seen as the Philippines’ best chance to bag a Miss Universe crown yet again.

The Bb. Pilipinas 2019 and Miss Universe-Philippines titles give Gazini the right to represent her country in this year’s Miss Universe — the world’s biggest and most prestigious pageant.

Gazini has time to prepare to stage a back-to-back win.

And if that happens, it would be a rare feat for the Asian country known for its “mestiza” (a woman of mixed race) beauty titlists.

Then Catriona Gray, a Filipino-Australian, was crowned Miss Universe 2018. Gazini Ganados is Filipino-Palestinian.

Catriona Gray crowned Gazini on Sunday.

Hopes are raised high that as Gazini joins the Philippines’ hyphenated beauties, another Miss Universe title would be just around the corner for the pageant-obsessed archipelago.

Who is Gazini Ganados?

Born in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte province, to a Filipino mother and a Palestinian father, Ganados moved to Talisay City, Cebu for her sixth grade and earned a bachelor's degree in Tourism at the University of San Jose–Recoletosin Cebu City.

Ganados was crowned Miss Dapitan in 2018.

She competed in Miss World Philippines 2014 and placed in the Top 13.

On June 9, 2019, she competed in Binibining Pilipinas 2019 and won the title of Miss Universe Philippines 2019.

Gazini honoured her Middle Eastern roots by chose to do a belly dance during an earlier stage of the talent competition.

On Sunday, Gazini also won the following awards:

Best in Long Gown

Face of Binibini (Miss Photogenic)

As a teenager, Gazini won a number of titles beauty titles. These include:

Miss Milo Little Olympics 2011

Second runner-up in the Reyna ng Aliwan 2015

Miss Cesafi 2016

Question-and-answer

During the national competition, she was asked how she hopes for more women to be present in the workforce. Ganados responded: