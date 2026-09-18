Resident Evil films: From 36% to 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, how the panned billion-dollar franchise finally won

Inside the billion-dollar ‘bad’ franchise that critics loathed and audiences loved
Here's the Resident Evil paradox in one sentence: Critics have spent two decades calling this franchise borderline unwatchable, and it just kept making more money than most 'respectable' movies dream of. The recent film has done the unthinkable: It has 96 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.
The previous films, well, weren't so lucky.
The original sin (2002)
Paul W.S. Anderson's Resident Evil landed with a 36% Tomatometer score — critics called it 'loud, violent, formulaic, and cheesy' the classic video-game-adaptation curse. Audiences didn't care.
On a reported $33 million budget, it pulled in $102.98 million worldwide. A hit was born, and Hollywood learned the lesson it would repeat six more times: nobody needs a good movie, they need Milla Jovovich in a red dress shooting zombies.
The sequels, ranked from bad to 'well, at least it's got style'
Apocalypse (2004): the franchise's critical nadir — a 19% critic score, though fans were kinder, giving it a 60% audience score. Box office: $129.34 million.
Extinction (2007): 22% on the Tomatometer, dismissed by critics as "more of the same," with a few decent action beats unable to save a pedestrian plot. It still made roughly $147.7 million on a budget around $45 million.
Afterlife (2010): a 23% score, called "dim-witted and lifeless" — and yet it was, for a while, the highest-grossing film in the franchise domestically, with a worldwide total north of $295 million.
Retribution (2012): critics kept the pile-on going, calling it "predictable... more cynical and lazy with each film", while the film quietly banked $240.1 million — a chunk of it from Japan, its single biggest overseas market at the time.
The Final Chapter (2016): the 'best' reviewed entry of the entire live-action run, at 38% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes — and also the biggest earner, closing out the saga with around $312 million worldwide on just a $40 million budget. Fun fact: it bombed domestically (less than $27 million in North America) but China alone delivered a $94 million opening weekend, a record for an English-language import there.
The reboot nobody asked for, but that still made money
Welcome to Raccoon City (2021) tried to go back to survival-horror basics with a younger cast. Critics shrugged again — a 30% Rotten Tomatoes score — but it still turned a profit, grossing around $41 million against a $25 million budget.
So how does a franchise this 'bad' hit a billion dollars?
Add it all up and the six Anderson-era films alone crossed $1.24 billion globally on combined budgets of about $317 million — and with the reboot folded in, the whole live-action series sits around $1.28 billion. That's not an accident, it's a business model:
Budgets stayed tiny. Most entries cost $40–65 million — B-movie money for what plays like a blockbuster on screen. Even a 'modest' $130–150 million gross is a smash when the movie cost less than most Marvel craft-services budgets.
International audiences carried it. These films consistently over-performed overseas — Japan, Germany, and later China turned into reliable cash engines, often outgrossing the US by a wide margin.
Zombies + Milla Jovovich + a recognisable name = a built-in audience. You didn't need reviews when you had brand recognition and a release calendar slot nobody else wanted.
Critics and paying customers were never the same crowd. Nobody bought a ticket to Resident Evil: Retribution expecting a Palme d'Or contender — they wanted zombies exploding in 3D, and that's exactly what they got.