Resident Evil films: From 36% to 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, how the panned billion-dollar franchise finally won

Apocalypse (2004): the franchise's critical nadir — a 19% critic score, though fans were kinder, giving it a 60% audience score. Box office: $129.34 million.

Extinction (2007): 22% on the Tomatometer, dismissed by critics as "more of the same," with a few decent action beats unable to save a pedestrian plot. It still made roughly $147.7 million on a budget around $45 million.

Afterlife (2010): a 23% score, called "dim-witted and lifeless" — and yet it was, for a while, the highest-grossing film in the franchise domestically, with a worldwide total north of $295 million.

Retribution (2012): critics kept the pile-on going, calling it "predictable... more cynical and lazy with each film", while the film quietly banked $240.1 million — a chunk of it from Japan, its single biggest overseas market at the time.