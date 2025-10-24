This festive season, Dude has been breaking records one show at a time. After a modest opening, collections surged over the weekend with Rs 10.4 crore on Saturday and Rs 10.6 crore on Sunday, pushing the three-day total to Rs 21 crore. Momentum carried into Monday with around Rs 11 crore, marking a 2% rise in Tamil regions despite a slight dip in Telugu markets. By Wednesday, the film added Rs 4 crore, followed by Rs 2.25 crore on Thursday, and according to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, the domestic tally has now crossed Rs 56 crore. Not bad for a regional release that’s still drawing audiences in droves.