Manila: In an exciting development, the long-running noontime variety show "Eat Bulaga" unveiled a fresh set of hosts, just days after Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon bid farewell to Television and Production Exponents Inc. (Tape Inc.), the show's production company.
Joining the lineup are Paolo Contis, Buboy Villar, Betong Sumaya, Alexa Miro, Cassy Legaspi, and Mavy Legaspi.
The new hosts kicked off the show with an energetic performance of the song "Best Day of My Life." They later engaged the audience in an entertaining game, giving away cash prizes and even an iPhone 14 as reported by Philippine media.
XOXO, a local girl group, and Kokoy de Santos joined as guest performers, adding to the vibrant atmosphere.
On May 31, the iconic trio TVJ announced their departure from Tape Inc. after an incredible 44 years. Despite this, Tape Inc. expressed their commitment to delivering quality entertainment to the public while acknowledging their sadness over the turn of events.
In a recent television interview, Tito Sotto shared that they are currently in talks with several networks and will disclose their plans for a new show in the coming days.
Decision on June 7
He mentioned that a decision will be made by June 7, and if all goes well, the new show may potentially air in the first week of July.
Insider reports suggest that TVJ may collaborate with Brightlight Productions, owned by Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez, for a new noontime show on TV5.