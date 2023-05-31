The popular noontime variety show 'Eat Bulaga' has officially announced its separation from Television and Production Exponent (Tape) Inc., its long-time production company, Philippine media reported.
The news came as the mainstay hosts, Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon, known as the "TVJ" trio, revealed that they were not allowed to have a live show on the day of the announcement, but proceeded regardless.
Eat Bulaga is the longest-running noontime TV show in the Philippines, having started in 1979.
Vic Sotto said, "Starting today, May 31, 2023, we are saying goodbye to Tape Incorporated."
"If you all remember, it was on July 30, 1979 that we started Eat Bulaga. Forty-four years ago. That's why we are very thankful to those who have been our home – RPN9 for nine years, ABS-CBN for six years, and GMA for 28 years. Thank you very much," De Leon said.
"Our thanks to Mr. Tony Tuviera for the friendship and being part of our family," said Tito Sotto, a fromer senator and Philippine Senate president.
He added, "We will no longer say all the things we have in our hearts but we just want to work peacefully, without aggravation and with respect to everyone." He continued, "Starting today, May 31, 2023, we are saying goodbye to Tape Incorporated."
Tough decision
The hosts acknowledged that this was one of the toughest decisions they had ever made since the show's inception.
"We are honoured to be able to deliver happiness from Batanes to Jolo and become a part of your life. Thank you all so much. Until then... wherever destiny takes us... We love you," he added.