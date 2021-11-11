It’s sales galore across all major retailers this month, and the organisers of a top Filipino music festival taking place in Dubai have joined in.
Fans of stars such as Bamboo, Moira dela Torre and EZ Mil can get Dh50 off the best seats in the house - diamond tickets - for the 1MX Dubai 2021 concert taking place on December 3 at Trade Centre Arena, Dubai World Trade Centre. The 11:11 offer is available until November 17.
A slew of popular Filipino stars are set to sing their top tunes; Bamboo is one of the Philippine’s biggest stars, while most-streamed singer-songwriter dela Torre makes a comeback to the event. Actress and singer Gigi De Lana and P-Pop sibling group BINI and BGYO are also set to perform.
“The whole music industry realised that nothing could replace the vibe of connecting directly with fans from a live stage. That’s exactly what 1MX in Dubai will offer,” said Joseph Arnie Garcia, ABS-CBN Global Managing Director for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Head of ABS-CBN Global Events and Experience. “It’s like a volcano ready to erupt with a megaton of artistic creativity, energy and interactive excitement with the fans. It’s a guaranteed must-see event.”
The 1MX music event was previously held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi back in 2018 and in Singapore in 2019.
Don’t miss it!
1MX Dubai 2021 will take place on December 3 at the Trade Centre Arena in Dubai World Trade Centre. Gates open at 4.30pm and the show will be staged from 5.30pm until 9pm. Tickets are available online on https://solo.to/1mxdubai2021.