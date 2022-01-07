Filipino actress and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 while in the UK and has since recovered.
The beauty queen took to her Instagram on January 7 to share her experience with her fans.
“I caught COVID here in the UK even though I’ve been fully vaccinated & received my booster shot already,” she wrote.
Wurtzbach said she got it despite being healthy and active, and experienced a number of symptoms.
“I got all the symptoms too. Fever, sore throat, body pain, runny rose, cough, & I also lost my sense of smell & taste. It’s not like a regular cold or flu that goes away after a few days,” she added. “I’ve never been sick for this long, which lasted more than a week.”
Wurtzbach, who is of German and Filipino descent, said she had been in solation with her sister and they both tested negative.
“The worst is through. I am recovering well. I am beyond grateful my parents are safe,” she added.
The 32-year-old star also urged her 13.2 million followers on the app to be careful and get vaccinated.
“I hope we can start 2022 right,” she wrote. “Let’s look after one other by getting those jabs, staying in isolation if needed, stop gathering in big groups, frequent hand washing, & please wear those masks properly.”