Veteran Filipino actress Susan Roces, know as the ‘Queen of Philippine Movies’, died on May 20 at the age of 80.
Her daughter Senator Grace Poe announced the news in a statement on Facebook.
“With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Jesusa Sonora Poe, whom many of you know as Susan Roces. She passed away peacefully on a Friday evening, May 20, 2022, surrounded by love and warmth, with her daughter Grace, her nephews Joseph and Jeffrey and many of her family and close friends,” Poe said.
Roces was married to the late actor Ronald Allan Kelley Poe, better known as Fernando Poe Jr, who died in 2014. She was a prolific actress, having starred in more than 130 films over her 70-year career.
Poe added in her statement: “She lived life fully and gracefully. Remember her in her beauty, warmth and kindness. She is now with the Lord and her beloved Ronnie — FPJ. We will miss her sorely but we celebrate a life well-lived. Susan Roces — daughter, mother, grandmother, a true Filipina and a national treasure.”
Roces made her movie debut in 1952 in ‘Mga Bituin ng Kinabukasan’. She most recently starred in long-running show ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’.