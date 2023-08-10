Manila: Veteran Filipino actor Robert Arevalo passed away on Thursday morning. He was 85.
His daughter, Anna Ylagan, confirmed her father's death in a social media post.
“Robert Arevalo, also known as Francisco Ylagan, peacefully passed away this morning, August 10, 2023, at 10:17am,” she wrote.
“Today is the day that the Lord has chosen to take our dearest Papa home. Robert Francisco Ylagan, a.k.a. Robert Arevalo, peacefully passed away at 10:17am this morning, Aug. 10, 2023. Praise God for His mercy and grace. We are grateful that He has given us the best Papa one can ever wish for. Thank you for loving us the way you did, Pa.
"Papa’s wake will be during the weekend (after his cremation) at Arlington Chapels, Araneta Ave.
‘Solace Rooms 1 & 2’ at 2pm-12am beginning Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 up to Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Thank you for all your expressions of love and sympathy. We are deeply touched and grateful."