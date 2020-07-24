Former Miss Universes Catriona Gray and Pia Wurtzbach are some of the Filipino celebrities who will narrate stories for the second season of ‘Bahay Book Club’.
‘Bahay Book Club’, a show from television network TFC, sees stories written by Filipino authors being read out in an attempt to introduce Filipino culture to the younger generation and non-Filipinos around the world.
The other stars set to narrate are Black Eyed Peas rapper Apl De Ap, writer Jaime Kailani, animator Bobby Rubio and theatre actress Ali Ewoldt.
Gray kicks off the second season with the story ‘The Sea Creature and the Legend of the Pearl’, which is about the sea creature called Hiyas and how a mother inspired her to create what we know now as pearls.
Among the six stories is the ‘Legend of the Rainbow’, which will be narrated by Mama Earth Organization founder and children’s book author Kailani.
Broadway star Ewoldt reads the story ‘Lola’s Hands’, about a young girl who remembers her Lola (grandmother) while she prepares her Lola’s signature family dish.
Wurtzbach will read the story of ‘Maria Makiling’, which is about a nymph named Maria who teaches two men a lesson.
Rubio, the writer and director of Pixar’s ‘Float’, will lend his voice to ‘The Centaur and the Elves’, which is about a boy who gets lost on his way home and meets a centaur and an elf.
Filipino-American rapper Apl De Ap narrates the story ‘The Epic of Ibalon’, which follows the magical quest of Lam-Ang to find his missing father.