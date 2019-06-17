The play is directed by Farooq Rind and produced by Moomal Entertainment

It is no coincidence that Zahid Ahmad attracts performance-oriented roles. The 34-year-old radio jockey turned actor has played a variety of characters in theatre and even got the chance to work on Broadway, before he landed on TV.

He earned accolades especially for his portrayal of former Pakistan Governor General Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Dawar Mehmood’s long-running stage play, ‘Sawa 14 August’. But Ahmad’s most challenging acting assignment might just be in Hum TV’s latest drama serial, titled ‘Ishq Zahe Naseeb’, where he plays a person with split personality disorder.

According to reports, Ahmad’s character, named Sameer, is that of a successful businessman who slips into a girl’s attire every evening, and calls himself Sameera. Scripted by Hashim Nadeem, the play is directed by Farooq Rind and produced by Moomal Entertainment and MD Productions.