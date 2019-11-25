Image Credit:

The makers of the Fawad Khan and Wasim Akram-led movie ‘Money Back Guarantee’ recently filmed a special song at Shams Studios in Karachi.

Said to be a fun track, it is composed by Shani Arshad, one of Pakistan’s most sought-after musicians today. But what makes it exclusive is the fact that it features the entire cast of the film, including Akram’s wife, Shaneira, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Afzal Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Kiran Malik, Javed Sheikh, Ali Safina, and Shayan Khan. If sources are to be believed, it is going to be Pakistan’s answer to Bollywood’s ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Paisa Yeh Paisa’.

Another song, which is supposed to be “an item number,” is composed and arranged by Asfar Hussain, the lead vocalist of Bayaan, winner of last year’s Pepsi Battle of the Bands.

At the end of its first 29-day shooting spell, the film’s principal photography is now 75 per cent complete. The film has been shot by Calvin Kehoe, a prominent cinematographer from Malaysia, with two cameras.

A political satire, ‘Money Back Guarantee’ is jointly produced by GameOver Productions and Shayan Khan’s Houston-based Zashko Films. It is written and directed by popular comedian and scriptwriter Faisal Qureshi, who also makes a brief appearance in the film.

There are other important cameos to speak of — for instance, George Fulton, senior actor Mustafa Qureshi, and wheelchair-bound artist and activist Muniba Mazari. Mimicry artist Shafaat Ali is also part of the ensemble, and so are Mani Salman, Marhoom Ahmed Bilal, Ayesha Omar, Hina Dilpazeer and Adnan Jaffar. Those privy to the shoot swear they haven’t seen this big a cast together on the same set.

The styling of the lead cast is done by Nabila’s team. Fawad Khan’s fans will get to see him sporting a moustache, perhaps for the first time on screen, while Zulfiqar’s hair and make-up are to watch out for.