The first teaser of Humayun Saeed and Ayeza Khan’s much-talked-about drama serial, ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’, is out. It shows Saeed as a simple, white-collar worker riding home on a cheap motorcycle. It’s quite unlike the characters he has played on screen in recent times. On the other hand, Khan plays a grumbling housewife who wants more from life than her doting husband (Saeed) can afford her and their kid.

The brief teaser calls to mind the Sridevi-Anil-Kapoor-starrer Hindi film, ‘Judai’ (1997), though it is unclear if the story here will take the same course that the Bollywood blockbuster did. In ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’s’ favour, suffice it to say that the makers have got celebrated scriptwriter Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, who is known for his profound lines, on board. Also, it is the first time that Saeed and Khan have been paired together, so there is a certain freshness to the play.