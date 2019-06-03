Dance fitness is fast becoming a fad with urban, upper middle class Pakistanis. The young in particular love joining academies or fitness clubs that offer dance classes.

Lahore-based choreographer Syed Faizaan Ahab’s FAD (Faizaan Ahab Dance) is one such private academy where you can learn contemporary Bollywood, traditional garba, and modern bhangra. Ahab, who owes his training to India’s popular dance choreographer Shiamak Dawar and others, is also releasing a dance video this Eid.

According to reports, the video is a cover of recent Bollywood hit ‘Hauli Hauli’ by Neha Kakkar and Garry Sandhu for the film ‘De De Pyar De’.