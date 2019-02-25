After Fawad Khan, fashion model Shahzad Noor is the only Pakistani to have walked the runway for top-league Indian couturier Manish Malhotra. Though, he considers it “an honour,” this isn’t exactly his claim to fame. Over the past seven years since he began modelling (in 2012), this handsome Lahori lad has had the fortune to work with the best in the business — from designer HSY to hair and make-up artists Khawar Riaz and Nabila — and endorsed the most coveted fashion brands. Recently, he got an invitation from Henry Poole & Co. — named after the tailor who had famously designed luxury suits for Mohammad Ali Jinnah back in the day — to visit the historical store in London. An avowed fan of Jinnah’s style of dressing, Noor was in his element at one of England’s oldest fashion houses. Later, he participated in the Norway Fashion Week, which was held in Oslo.