Ramsha Khan is proving to be the most promising actress among the newer lot.

If her latest drama, Woh Ek Pal, aired on Hum TV, isn’t enough proof of her talent, Khan is ready to storm the small screen in a completely different avatar in her next serial. Titled Khudparast, which loosely translates as ‘self-obsessed,’ it revolves around her character — a strong, liberal-minded person who is married into a family of people with fixed ideas, and how she finds her way out of the mess.

For Khan, who has earlier played roles that were less adventurous, this one is a departure.

Produced under the banner of Big Bang Entertainment, the play is directed by Aabis Raza. It also stars Shahzad Sheikh as the main male lead. Khudparast is scheduled to go on air on ARY Digital in October this year.