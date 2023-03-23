Playback singer Atif Aslam, 40, who’s popular with audiophiles across the Indian subcontinent, has a personal moment to cherish. The ‘Woh Lamhen Woh Baatein’ and ‘Hona Tha Pyar’ singer turned dad to a beautiful baby girl.
The multi-talented Pakistani singer and songwriter, who’s also a composer and actor, posted today an adorable picture of his third child on Instagram, which was captioned: “The new queen of my heart has arrived.”
Aslam, who’s a regular in Dubai for his musical shows and an artiste with widely streamed compositions, also said that the baby and his wife Sarah Bharwana are doing well. Aslam and Bharwana, an educationist, have been married for over 10 years now and the couple have two sons, Abdul Ahad and Aryaan Aslam. According to media reports, the two knew each other for over 7 years before they entered into wedlock.
The much-feted singer, who’s also popular for the hit numbers ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ from the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Jaane De’ from ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’, also extended Ramadan wishes to his fans. Aslam is known for his unique singing that is a hit with aficionados.
The singer has an inclination to share personal news on Instagram. Four years ago, when he became a father for the second time, to Aryaan Aslam, he made a similar announcement on Instagram by posting an equally adorable picture of the child.
Equally adept at languages like Urdu, Hindi, Pashto, Punjabi and Bengali, Aslam is the recipient of Pakistan’s fourth-highest civilian honour, the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. He made his acting debut in 2011, with the Urdu movie ‘Bol’. When the Covid-19 pandemic raged across the world, he released ‘Asma-ul-Husna’, a song that sought to help instill hope during trying times.
The soundtrack for the 2005 Bollywood movie 'Zeher' — for which Aslam collaborated — sold a whopping 1,800,000 copies, according to the tracker Box Office India.
In 2020, Forbes Asia ranked him among the 100 most influential digital stars in the Asia Pacific region, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan from India, compatriot Mahira Khan, the South Korean band BTS and Australian actors Rebel Wilson and Hugh Jackman.