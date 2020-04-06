Actress and fiction writer Mira Sethi’s next project is a comedy play, directed by Danish Nawaz and scripted by Saima Chaudhry, best known for the extremely popular Ramadan-special series Suno Chanda and its sequel.
Sethi, who is currently appearing in a brief role in Hum TV’s Sajal-Ahad led thriller ‘Yeh Dil Mera’, has previously been seen mostly in serious characters. But she sure displayed a prominent funny bone in the feature film ‘7 Din Mohabbat In’ (2018), where she shared credits with Mahira Khan and Sheheryar Munawwar.
The critics, as well as the audiences, were pleasantly surprised by her perfectly-pitched British-born-confused-desi comic avatar. The Danish-Nawaz serial is expected to air during Ramadan, much like ‘Suno Chanda’. It also stars Osman Khalid Butt, Ali Safina, Uzma Baig, and Arslan Naseer whose hilarious parody videos on social media are a rage already. The play marks Naseer’s acting debut.