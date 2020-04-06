Image Credit:

Actress and fiction writer Mira Sethi’s next project is a comedy play, directed by Danish Nawaz and scripted by Saima Chaudhry, best known for the extremely popular Ramadan-special series Suno Chanda and its sequel.

Sethi, who is currently appearing in a brief role in Hum TV’s Sajal-Ahad led thriller ‘Yeh Dil Mera’, has previously been seen mostly in serious characters. But she sure displayed a prominent funny bone in the feature film ‘7 Din Mohabbat In’ (2018), where she shared credits with Mahira Khan and Sheheryar Munawwar.