‘Meherposh’ star Ayeza Khan went into queen mode for New Year’s Eve. The Pakistani actor was in Dubai where she donned a purple outfit –and tiara - for the occasion. "Happy New Year 2022!" she wished her fans on Instagram before publishing a video of fireworks at Burj Khalifa. Khan was in Dubai with her husband, Danish Tamioor, and kids, Hoorain and Rayyan.
Image Credit: Insta/ayezakhan.ak
The Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay star reminisced about her adolescence with clips dating back to 2002. She captioned her post, ""On the eve of this new year, I’m sharing something (countless videos of my teenage years) that was lost and found God knows how many years later, a few days back. Was it a sign? A reminder of what we once were? Untainted by this world, unaware of what our future would hold for us. Maybe it’s not such a bad thing to go back once in a while." "Here’s to some good old nostalgia, here’s to remembering that we were all just happy about being around friends and dancing around like fools. Here's to who we have become because of that. Here’s to the children in us. Here’s to never quite growing up," Khan added. She ended her post with the wish that 2022 would be a year that brings peace and health.
Image Credit: Insta/mahirahkhan
Minal Khan headed to Turkey with husband, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, to ring in 2022. The 23-year-old, who dazzled in a red jacket, posed for a picture before a glass wall that read 'Happy New Year 2022' in Istanbul. Her husband, Mohsin Ikram, posted an image near the Sultan Ahmet mosque.
Image Credit: Insta/minalkhan.official
Pakistani TV actress Iqra Aziz wished fans a happy new year with a photo of herself alongside husband Yasir Hussain. She wrote: “Happy New Year everyone. May this year be as shimmery as my dress.”
Image Credit: Insta/iiqraaziz
Mawra Hocane, of Qissa Meherbano Ka fame, posted a series of photos while wishing fans the best New Year’s. She posted ‘happy new year everyone🍾🎉♥️💃🏻😄 To more bear hugs, huggable humans & human sized bears!!!’.
Image Credit: Insta/mawrellous
It’s been a tough year around the globe and actor Humayun Saeed acknowledged the tough times while wishing for a better 2022, which he hoped would bring "unfiltered joy, blessings and prosperity for everyone around the world." He tweeted: ‘Last two years have been challenging but as the sun sets on 2021, wishing, hoping and praying that 2022 brings with it unfiltered joy, blessings and prosperity for everyone around the world. Happy new year! Sending lots of love to all of you’.
Image Credit: Twitter/@iamhumayunsaeed
Pyaray Afzal’ actress Sana Javed also used Instagram as the mode of communication with her fans on Friday night. Javed uploaded an image of herself with her husband and wished everyone a lovely year ahead.
Image Credit: Insta/sanajaved.official
Actor Ramsha Khan wished her fans in a sweet yet succinct way – with a tweet hoping that everyone achieves all the goals we've set this year.
Image Credit: Insta/ ramshakhanofficial
Sanam Jang called for the world to put their grudges aside and begin anew in the New Year. She wished everyone health and prosperity.
Image Credit: Insta/jung_sanam