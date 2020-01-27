Lead vocalist Asfar Hussain took to social media to make the announcement. He said that the album had been made possible with the collaboration of Pepsi Pakistan. He also invited Bayaan’s “fan-family” to attend the launch event. Though he didn’t reveal details about the event or its actual date, he mentioned that there “will be a small talk about the album followed by a live unplugged session where we will play some new tunes from the album for the first time.”