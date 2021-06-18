Meera Image Credit: Supplied

Famed Pakistani actress Meera has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan after she and her family were reportedly attacked and her mother kidnapped by land-grabbers in Lahore.

“I am being threatened by Mian Shahid Mahmood, he is a land-grabber who is trying to illegally take over my family property after agreeing to live there as a tenant. This person kidnapped my mother and now he is doing his best to get hold of my family property. I have submitted an application to CCPO Lahore as well, and appeal to the PM of Pakistan to take notice of this issue,” Meera told Pakistani daily Express Tribune on June 16.

The actress has reportedly also submitted an application to the Capital City Police Office in Lahore over the property matter.

A video circulating online shows a tearful Meera talking to the media about the issue.

“In the middle of the day, shamelessly, armed gunmen and goons entered our house, they beat up my brother and mother. Tell me, where does this happen?” she asked in the video, Dawn reported. It’s unclear where Meera’s mother is at the moment.

However, Mahmood also reportedly submitted an application with CCPO Lahore claiming that Meera’s mother Shafqat Zahra Bukhari, her brother Ahsan were the ones who defrauded him. “I purchased the property from Meera’s mother and also made the payment. However, when I asked for the property documents Shafqat Zahra did not hand them over,” he told Express Tribune.