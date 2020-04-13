Image Credit:

After wowing the audience with her perfectly-pitched performance as the child-woman, in the ongoing serial ‘Pyar Kay Sadqay’, actor Yumna Zaidi will next be seen in 7th Sky Entertainment’s mega TV show, ‘Raaz-e-Ulfat’.

Reportedly, the drama follows the story of an innocent young girl, namely Mushk, who comes from a conservative middle-class household which is headed by a very strict paterfamilias.

She has led a sheltered life, until she comes across Sahiba (Komal Aziz), an outgoing girl who is diametrically opposed to her. Conflicts arise when both fall in love with Irtiza, played by Shahzad Shaikh.