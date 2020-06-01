All the latest news from the world of showbiz in Pakistan

• The past week saw a number of loved-up celebrities tying the knot — in quarantine. Firstly, we had TV actress Hina Altaf marrying Agha Ali, also an actor.

Next, model and actor Danyal Raheal wedded Feryal Mehmood, the breakout star of ‘Enaaya’, Pakistan’s first web series for Eros Now, which featured Mehwish Hayat and Azfar Rehman in the lead. The wedding seemed to be an intimate affair, with only close family members joining them.

• On Sunday, model Sadaf Kanwal shocked her fans when she posted a photo of her nikaah with actor Shehroz Sabzwari. She captioned the image: “Complete. (Heart emoji.)” For the uninitiated, Sabzwari had recently divorced Syra Yousaf.