• Actor Bilal Abbas Khan’s recent post on Instagram, captioned #RishtaPicture, sent the internet into a meltdown. Most users of the social networking site took it to mean that the ‘Cheekh’ star had got hitched. But Khan’s PR manager said the heartthrob “is very much single and available.” She also explained that Khan’s caption was simply a joke that some people didn’t seem to understand.
• Fashion designers Sana Safinaz and Hussain Rehar have joined the list of couturiers for the upcoming virtual fashion show, titled ‘Catwalk Cares’. The three-day show, which is organised by Frieha Altaf, CEO of Catwalk Event Management & Productions, shall be live-streamed on the three Eid Al Fitr holidays.