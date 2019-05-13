The show was produced and directed by Adnan Ansari

Mehwish Hayat and Azfar Rehman were showstoppers for designer Fahad Hussyn. Image Credit: Supplied

London recently hosted the Pakistan Fashion Week (Season 15), featuring over 50 exhibitors and a stellar line-up of designers that included Rana Noman, Fahad Hussyn and Agha Noor. Maheen Khan was the patron of the show. The event, which was held at the Institute of Directors on Pall Mall, was attended by international corporate giants as well as celebrities from Pakistan, India and Canada. TV and film stars Mehwish Hayat, Azfar Rehman and Sadaf Kanwal walked the ramp, making it a star-studded show.

Another highlight of the event was a catwalk by LGBTQI models, which sent out a strong message of inclusion.

The exhibition was followed by a meet and greet session which was a roaring success.

Riwayat, a leading exhibitor, used the occasion “to promote acceptance and tolerance for marginalised communities in Pakistan, the UK and beyond.”