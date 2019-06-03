Critics who attended the premiere didn’t seem to like the movie

Mehwish Hayat’s Chhalawa, which opens in Pakistan on Eid day, saw a star-studded premiere in Karachi. It was attended by the film’s lead cast including Azfar Rehman, Zara Noor Abbas, and Asad Siddiqui. Director Wajahat Rauf was present with his wife and son. The film has been publicised as a romcom, set in Punjab, with lots of native humour and, of course, songs and dances.

Though, the reviews are yet to come, the critics who attended the premiere didn’t seem to like the movie.

The general response was that of disappointment.