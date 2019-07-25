The stars of Eid Al Adha release ‘Superstar’ dropped into our newsroom for some fun

Bilal Ashraf and Mahira Khan visit Gulf News HQ for the promotion of their new movie Superstar. Dubai Photo: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News Image Credit:

Pakistani actors Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf on July 25 lived up to the title of their new film ‘Superstar’as they visited the Gulf News headquarters in Dubai and sportingly played the ‘How Well Do You Know Your Co-star’ game. The duo spent months together filming their Eid Al Adha release ‘Superstar’.

“I love playing games and I love winning,” said Khan in a mock threatening voice, looking meaningfully at her co-star Ashraf.

Continuing playfully, she warned Ashraf that the result of the game would set the tone for the rest of the day filled with press interactions, organised by Dubai-based Parallel Lines. Gulf News was their first pit stop.

Khan, who plays an aspiring actress in ‘Superstar’ who is embroiled in a complicated romance with a high-profile, but fading matinee idol, got off to a flying start as she got the answer for the question, “For which film did Bilal learn Pashto?”.

The answer rolled off her quickly as she shouted ‘Janaan’. Looking visibly ecstatic at beating her opponent, Khan was on a roll.

Ashraf, who plays a high-profile actor in ‘Superstar’, wasn’t so lucky with his first question. He was clueless as to how old Khan was when she became a VJ for MTV. She was 21 for those wondering.

Bilal opened his account when asked what was Khan’s doting grandfather’s occupation. With a little help from his co-star, he said: “Architect, that’s what I dreamed of becoming too.”

It wasn’t just fun and games.

Speaking about ‘Superstar’, the actors said that the movie taught them the importance of love, loyalty and expectations.

“We had this strange feeling that we were collectively working towards the same cause of making a good film. There were tears, laughter, blood and soul … We have given our hearts to this film,” said Khan.

Asked if they believed in true love, both revealed that they were idealistic romantics.

“I would give anything up for love. But I don’t think the person who loves me would ask me to give up what I love … Love to me is all about being ready to give up anything for that one person, but that person never demands or asks you to do it. That’s the crux of love,” said Khan.

Ashraf claimed he understood the intricacies of love after having worked on ‘Superstar’.

“‘Superstar’ taught me how to love… It told me that if you are in love, don’t waste time,” he said.