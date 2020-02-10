Screenwriter’s career has been on a high thanks to his popular TV dramas

Khalil ur Rehman Qamar is one of the most bankable screenwriters in Pakistan today. His TV dramas have been met with great popular reception, and his film scripts have made for blockbuster cinema (remember ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’?).

More recently, the phenomenal success of ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ has pushed his stocks higher. Qamar is currently hot property.

Buzz has it that Geo TV, one of the country’s biggest media groups, has inked a deal with him, under which he shall be required to write four TV dramas every year.