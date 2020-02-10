Khalil ur Rehman Qamar is one of the most bankable screenwriters in Pakistan today. His TV dramas have been met with great popular reception, and his film scripts have made for blockbuster cinema (remember ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’?).
More recently, the phenomenal success of ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ has pushed his stocks higher. Qamar is currently hot property.
Buzz has it that Geo TV, one of the country’s biggest media groups, has inked a deal with him, under which he shall be required to write four TV dramas every year.
If that’s not enough, Qamar has penned Humayun Saeed’s new feature film, titled ‘London Nahi Jaunga’. The movie is helmed by Nadeem Baig, who has previously directed at least three scripts by Qamar — ‘Pyare Afzal’, ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ and ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’.