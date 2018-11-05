Iqra Aziz, who garnered a lot of praise for her feisty act in the Ramadan special romantic comedy, Suno Chanda, earlier this year, is back to telly screens — with a Hum TV production, titled Ranjha Ranjha Kardi — this time in a serious but no less spunky avatar. She plays a slum girl whose idealism and restive nature drives her out to the big city where her fortunes are expected to change dramatically. The play, whose first episode was aired recently, is scripted by Faiza Iftikhar, and directed by Kashif Nisar.

Aziz is cast opposite Syed Jibran. Imran Ashraf also features in the play, as a mentally challenged person.