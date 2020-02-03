It isn’t called “awards’ season” for nothing: every year, around this time, the film, TV and related industries of the world honour their brightest talents.
Some identify trends also, too. Pakistan is no different. We now have a number of awards, instituted and patronised by private groups and organisations, including the country’s media houses.
Interestingly, these events aren’t always held in January and February, like the Globes and Oscars. In recent times, Hum TV Network has successfully come up with what was initially seen as its answer to India’s Star Awards, where the network fetes talent and shows from within its own cluster of channels.
Initially, some critics regarded these as self-congratulatory, and others threw a shade at their transparency. But Hum TV stayed the course. It also kept on expanding its outreach. In 2015, it took its flagship awards event to Dubai. The following year, the network instituted Hum Style Awards (HSA). Recently, the fourth edition of HAS was held at the Karachi Expo.
The glamour-filled event lived up to its name, as an entire galaxy of stars from the fields of fashion, film, TV and music turned out in their designer best. The red carpet, designed by the House of Zunn, was hosted by supermodel Mushk Kaleem, hot on the heels of her recent appearance on the ramp in Milan, and menswear couturier Munib Nawaz. The two greeted celebrities before the latter would pose for photo-ops and oblige journalists and bloggers with sound-bites and shout-outs. Popular radio presenter Dino Ali played the “digital host,” together with model and actor Hira Tareen.
This year, the HSA’s official stylists were Mehek Saeed and Amal F Qadri, while Nabila was the hair and make-up partner.
Inside, the masters of ceremonies were award-winning actress Aamina Shaikh (last seen in ‘Cake’), looking resplendent in a deep red outfit by Shamsha Hashwani, and ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ star Adnan Siddiqui, cutting a suave figure in a black suit. They were joined by Usman Mukhtar, one of the most popular actors from the newer crop. The three displayed crackling chemistry as they indulged in light-hearted banter and took some well-scripted jibes at fellow actors present on the occasion. The audience warmed up to their energy and comic timing.
Equally popular were the myriad celebrity performances, beginning with Zara Noor Abbas’s Kathak-based dance piece that got the young actress huge applause. It also prompted her actor husband Asad Siddiqi, seated among the audience, to run up on stage and hug her. It made for the most romantic moment of the night.
Real-life couple Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane’s performance also drew loud cheers, while Sara Loren paired up with Ahsan Khan for a delightful act. All acts were choreographed by the duo Shazy and Ghani.
Bhangra-pop singer Abrar ul Haq presented some of his best known tracks, including ‘Sanu Tere Naal Pyar Ho Gya’, which had model-turned-actor Mikaal Zulfiqar joining him on stage briefly. (Zulfiqar had originally modelled in the video of the song, in the beginning of his career, circa 2001.)
The HSA awarded talent in a total of 18 categories. These included Most Stylish Film Actress, which was shared by Kiran Malik and Mahira Khan. Khan was conspicuous by her absence. President HUM Network Sultana Siddiqui gave away the Special Award for Timeless Beauty to former actress Reema Khan.
The script of HSA 2020 was written by standup comic and actor Faheem Azam. The press was handled by Take 2. This year’s event was special also in that it happened on the eve of Hum TV’s 15th anniversary.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS
Best Male Model: Aimal Khan
Best Female Model: Zara Abid
Hair and Make-up: Qasim Liaqat
Fashion Photographer: Alee Hasan
Designer of the Year - Pret Wear: Sublime by Sara
Designer of the Year - Demi Couture: Zaheer Abbas
Designer of the Year - Bridal: Shehla Chatoor
Designer of the Year - Lawn: Zara Shahjahan
Retail Label of the Year: Apparel Chapter 2
Designer of the Year Menswear: Ismail Farid
Rising Star: Hamza Khan Baande & Mushk Kaleem
Most Stylish Television Actor: Mikaal Zulfiqar
Most Stylish Television Actress: Sonya Hussyn
Most Stylish Film Actor: Ahad Raza Mir
Most Stylish Film Actress: Kiran Malik & Mahira Khan
Most Stylish Performer: Asim Azhar
Most Stylish Sports Personality: Hajra Khan
Timeless Beauty: Reema Khan
Excellence in the Field of Interior Design & Furniture Manufacturing: Uzma Mirza