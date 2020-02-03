Aamina Sheikh. Image Credit:

It isn’t called “awards’ season” for nothing: every year, around this time, the film, TV and related industries of the world honour their brightest talents.

Actress Eeshal Fayyaz.

Some identify trends also, too. Pakistan is no different. We now have a number of awards, instituted and patronised by private groups and organisations, including the country’s media houses.

Actress Ghana Ali.

Interestingly, these events aren’t always held in January and February, like the Globes and Oscars. In recent times, Hum TV Network has successfully come up with what was initially seen as its answer to India’s Star Awards, where the network fetes talent and shows from within its own cluster of channels.

Actress Naveen Waqar.

Initially, some critics regarded these as self-congratulatory, and others threw a shade at their transparency. But Hum TV stayed the course. It also kept on expanding its outreach. In 2015, it took its flagship awards event to Dubai. The following year, the network instituted Hum Style Awards (HSA). Recently, the fourth edition of HAS was held at the Karachi Expo.

Actress Mira Sethi wearing Hussain Rehar.

The glamour-filled event lived up to its name, as an entire galaxy of stars from the fields of fashion, film, TV and music turned out in their designer best. The red carpet, designed by the House of Zunn, was hosted by supermodel Mushk Kaleem, hot on the heels of her recent appearance on the ramp in Milan, and menswear couturier Munib Nawaz. The two greeted celebrities before the latter would pose for photo-ops and oblige journalists and bloggers with sound-bites and shout-outs. Popular radio presenter Dino Ali played the “digital host,” together with model and actor Hira Tareen.

Momina Mustehsen.

This year, the HSA’s official stylists were Mehek Saeed and Amal F Qadri, while Nabila was the hair and make-up partner.

Actress Sonya Hussyn in Elan.

Inside, the masters of ceremonies were award-winning actress Aamina Shaikh (last seen in ‘Cake’), looking resplendent in a deep red outfit by Shamsha Hashwani, and ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ star Adnan Siddiqui, cutting a suave figure in a black suit. They were joined by Usman Mukhtar, one of the most popular actors from the newer crop. The three displayed crackling chemistry as they indulged in light-hearted banter and took some well-scripted jibes at fellow actors present on the occasion. The audience warmed up to their energy and comic timing.

Actress Mansha Pasha.

Equally popular were the myriad celebrity performances, beginning with Zara Noor Abbas’s Kathak-based dance piece that got the young actress huge applause. It also prompted her actor husband Asad Siddiqi, seated among the audience, to run up on stage and hug her. It made for the most romantic moment of the night.

Ayesha Omar in an outfit by Elan.

Real-life couple Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane’s performance also drew loud cheers, while Sara Loren paired up with Ahsan Khan for a delightful act. All acts were choreographed by the duo Shazy and Ghani.

Actor Imran Ashraf.

Bhangra-pop singer Abrar ul Haq presented some of his best known tracks, including ‘Sanu Tere Naal Pyar Ho Gya’, which had model-turned-actor Mikaal Zulfiqar joining him on stage briefly. (Zulfiqar had originally modelled in the video of the song, in the beginning of his career, circa 2001.)

Actress Meera.

The HSA awarded talent in a total of 18 categories. These included Most Stylish Film Actress, which was shared by Kiran Malik and Mahira Khan. Khan was conspicuous by her absence. President HUM Network Sultana Siddiqui gave away the Special Award for Timeless Beauty to former actress Reema Khan.

Actress Zara Noor Abbas in Asim Jofa.

The script of HSA 2020 was written by standup comic and actor Faheem Azam. The press was handled by Take 2. This year’s event was special also in that it happened on the eve of Hum TV’s 15th anniversary.

Actress Sana Fakhar.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Best Male Model: Aimal Khan

Best Female Model: Zara Abid

Hair and Make-up: Qasim Liaqat

Fashion Photographer: Alee Hasan

Designer of the Year - Pret Wear: Sublime by Sara

Designer of the Year - Demi Couture: Zaheer Abbas

Designer of the Year - Bridal: Shehla Chatoor

Designer of the Year - Lawn: Zara Shahjahan

Retail Label of the Year: Apparel Chapter 2

Designer of the Year Menswear: Ismail Farid

Rising Star: Hamza Khan Baande & Mushk Kaleem

Most Stylish Television Actor: Mikaal Zulfiqar

Most Stylish Television Actress: Sonya Hussyn

Most Stylish Film Actor: Ahad Raza Mir

Most Stylish Film Actress: Kiran Malik & Mahira Khan

Most Stylish Performer: Asim Azhar

Most Stylish Sports Personality: Hajra Khan

Timeless Beauty: Reema Khan

Excellence in the Field of Interior Design & Furniture Manufacturing: Uzma Mirza

Abrar ul Haq performed a medley of all his hits. Image Credit: Sara Loren and Ahsan Khan. Image Credit: View gallery as list

Zara Noor Abbas.