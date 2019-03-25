Image Credit: Supplied

Hareem Farooq may not be a fan of Mahira Khan (remember how she took jibes at Khan’s role in ‘Verna’ on HSY’s celebrity talk show?), she has stepped into the stilettos of the ‘Raees’ star as the official spokesperson for L’Oreal, the beauty brand that took Khan places last year.

At present, the brand is celebrating its 110th year of association with top hairdressers from around the world in Paris.

Farooq recently flew to the global fashion capital on Sunday. Before that, she attended an intimate soiree hosted by the L’Oreal Professionnel Academy in Karachi.