Calling all Sajal Aly fans - the star who caught the attention of viewers for her performance in the film Mom?
The popular Pakistani actress was shown in the teaser for the upcoming original Dhoop Ki Deewar which will stream on Zee5. Sajal, who was married last year, was on screen with her real-life husband Ahad Raza Mir, also a young talent from Pakistan.
The post on Instagram brought on a flurry of messages by fans as the couple was having a romantic moment. The show has caused a lot of excitement in the airwaves, as many fans are ready to see the couple’s first project as husband and wife. Judging from the teaser, the story of two cross-border lovers, Sara and Vishal, is going to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions.
Recently, the couple shared a glimpse of their one year of togetherness, in the city of love, Paris.
Produced by Motion Content Group, Dhoop Ki Deewar, a cross-border tale of love, family, and loss, is an upcoming ZEE5 exclusive and a Zindagi Original web series. It is written by Umera Ahmad and directed by Haseeb Hassan.