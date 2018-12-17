The first teaser of the hotly anticipated ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Abbasi and Humaima Malik, is being readied for a countrywide theatrical release on December 21.
This is also the day the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ Shah Rukh Khan’s latest blockbuster, ‘Zero’, will be coming out.
The industry people see it as a smart move on the part of producers Ammara Hikmat and Asad J Khan, as well as director Bilal Lashari, to get maximum mileage.
Interestingly, ‘The Legend…’ is already set for an Eid Al Fitr 2019 release, which means it shall clash with Salman Khan’s ‘Bharat’ at the box office, not just on home front but also overseas that includes — for the first time in the history of Pakistan film industry — China.